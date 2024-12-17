Aiming to keep their playoff chance alive, Jaipur Pink Panthers will meet bottom-ranked Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 17. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 11 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls on Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, where a subscription will be needed.

PKL 2024: Patna Pirates Move to Third Spot of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Following Win Over Puneri Paltan

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Live

It’s about to get wild on the mat as the Panthers take on the Bulls 🐆🐂 Get all the LIVE updates from match 1️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ on ➡️ https://t.co/cfORnVakqn or the Pro Kabaddi Official App 📱#ProKabaddi #PKL11 #LetsKabaddi #ProKabaddiOnStar #JaipurPinkPanthers #BengaluruBulls pic.twitter.com/t4ynxTOtXx — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)