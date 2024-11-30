Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls will play against each other in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 when they meet this evening (November 30). The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will start at 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium. Star Sports Network owns broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024-25 matches. The Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 11 match will have a live telecast on Star Sports TV channels. Fans can also switch to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for live-streaming viewing options of the Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 11 match. PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan Edge Past Gujarat Giants With Close 34–33 Win, Move to Third Spot of Pro Kabaddi League Points Table.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls PKL 11

Horns clash with hooks tonight! ⚔️

