Sixth-place Telugu Titans will take on Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on December 14, and look to notch only their second win over their opponents. The Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 2024-25 in India are Star Sports, who will provide live telecast viewing option of Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants on Star Sports Network channels. Fans for live streaming viewing options for the Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants match can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website, wherein a subscription will be needed. PKL 2024: Puneri Paltan Stay Alive in Playoff Race With Rout of Bengaluru Bulls.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Live

The #FightForPKLPlayoffs intensifies! 🔥 The road to the #PKLPlayoffs heats up! Both #TeluguTitans and #GujaratGiants must win to stay in the hunt. Who takes the win? Meanwhile The No.3 #DabangDelhi clash with No.1 #HaryanaSteelers! Will Delhi grab 5 crucial points, or will… pic.twitter.com/zriwD9Aexm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 14, 2024

