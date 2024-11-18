Eighth-place Telugu Titans will meet table-toppers Haryana Steelers in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024-25 on November 18. The Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers match will be played at Noida Indoor Stadium and commence at 08:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of PKL 2024-25 in India and will provide Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers on their Star Sports channels. For live viewing options of Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers in India, fans can switch to Disney+Hotstar for live streaming of PKL 11. PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers Beat Puneri Paltan in Thriller To Secure Third Consecutive Win.

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers Live

🌪️ 🆚 🔥 The #BattleOfBreath holds no barred tonight as Hi Flyer #PawanSehrawat takes on Showstopper #MohammedrezaShadloui! 😤 Who will conquer this battle? 👀 Don't miss 👉 #ProKabaddiOnStar | Telugu Titans 🆚 Haryana Steelers | 18th NOV, MON, 7:30 PM onwards pic.twitter.com/vXMoHjSH9W — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 18, 2024

