Gujarat Giants will look to win their first game as they will take on Puneri Paltan in the next match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025. The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match will be played at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag. The Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants PKL 2025 match will begin from 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday, September 1. The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025: Anup Kumar, Fazel Atrachali Inducted in U Mumba’s First-Ever Hall of Fame.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Live Streaming Free Online and Telecast Details

𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟐 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 - 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝟏 The first whistle, raid & tackle of the league stage begin in Vizag at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium 📍 Watch the action LIVE from AUG 29 on @StarSportsIndia and @JioHotstar 📲#PKL #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/qam8Y5GS04 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)