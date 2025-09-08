The PKL 2025 is currently ongoing and has the fans glued to their screens with its exciting action. In the next game. Puneri Paltan will be in action in the ongoing PKL 2025 as they will clash with Patna Pirates in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 tournament on Monday, September 8. The PKL 2025 clash between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates will be hosted at the Vishawanadh Sports Club in Vizag and will begin at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcaster for PKL 12 is Star Sports Network. Fans will get the live telecast viewing option of the PKL 2025 matches on the Star Sports Network channels on TV. Fans can also find live streaming online viewing options of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match on JioHotstar mobile app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi KC Secure Nail-Biting 36–35 Win Over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2025 Live Streaming Free Online

