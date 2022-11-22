Telugu Titans will play Patna Pirates on November 22, Tuesday in a 2022 Pro Kabaddi League match. The Titans are at the bottom of the points table with two wins and 14 losses. Meanwhile, the three-time champions Patna are also struggling as they currently sit ninth in the points table with six wins. The match will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad and is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The clash will be telecasted live on Star Sports. Fans can also watch live streaming of this clash on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live Streaming details:

After a loss to them earlier in the season, will the Pirates get their revenge against the Titans? 🤔 To know the answer, watch tonight's #FantasticPanga 🎬#vivoProKabaddi #TTvPAT pic.twitter.com/sS59tU0eZX — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) November 22, 2022

