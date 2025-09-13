The PKL 2025 (Pro Kabaddi League) has already turned out to be a highly intense and exciting tournament and today's PKL 2025 matches are two blockbuster showdowns headed the way of fans on Saturday, September 13. UP Yoddhas will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the first match of the day at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium and it starts at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be a Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans showdown which is the second clash of September 13. The Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans PKL 2025 match will be played at the same venue and will start at 9:00 PM IST. Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of PKL 2025 and fans can watch PKL 2025 live telecast on its channels. Some fans are on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch PKL 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but with a subscription. Tamil Thalaivas Sixth After Victory over Bengal Warriorz, Dabang Delhi Retain Top Spot.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

He is back on the mat! 🤩 Jang Kun Lee goes full Ghus Kar Maarenge mode in his very first raid for Bengal Warriors in #PKL12! 🐯🔥 NEXT ON #ProKabaddi 👉🏻 UP Yoddhas 🆚 Jaipur Pink Panthers | SAT, 13th SEP, 7.30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/lGBIJB8i9a — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 12, 2025

