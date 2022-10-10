U Mumba are set to take on UP Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League 2022 encounter on Monday, October 10. The match would be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports would provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Mumbaikars chahenge machana wahi UP ke yoddhas chahenge unhe dhool chatana💪🏼 Which team are you supporting for this #FantasticPanga? 🤨#vivoProKabaddi #MUMvUP pic.twitter.com/ANScFMOSZD — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 10, 2022

