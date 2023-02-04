Muskan Rana etched her name in history when she won the gold medal for Jammu and Kashmir in gymnastics at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Madhya Pradesh. The youngster won the top prize, which is the first gold for Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing competition. Muskan had earlier been crowned the Junior National Champion at the National Rhythmic Gymnastic Championships last year. Khelo India Winter Games 2023: 1500 Athletes to Take Part in Competition Starting From February 10.

Muskan Rana Wins Gold

1️⃣st Gold🥇 for J&K Gymnast Muskan Rana of Gymnastics centre JKSC is the all round best gymnast of #KIYG2022 🤩 Muskan is an inspiration for youth who dream of becoming no 1️⃣ in their sports👍. Thanks to our Co-powered Sponsor @DreamSportsHQ for believing in the young athletes pic.twitter.com/PJOLMfPXXD — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 4, 2023

