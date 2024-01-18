Meet Veera Mangai, the official mascot of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. It was the Tamil name given to the legendary freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar, who was the first queen to stage a fight against the colonial forces of the British Empire in India. 'Veera Mangai' was unveiled as the official mascot by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at a ceremony in Chennai. The sixth edition of the much-awaited multi-sports competition will start on January 19. Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Schedule: Get Time Table, Fixtures and Full List of Sports Events To Be Held at KIYG 6th Edition.

Mascot 'Veera Mangai' Unveiled in Chennai

VIDEO | Union Minister @ianuragthakur launches official mascot 'Veeramangai' for Khelo India Youth Games 2024 in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/GdJbrkNto0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2023

Students Click Pics with 'Veera Mangai'

Another Pic of Veera Mangai

Tamil Nadu Ready to Host Khelo India Youth Games 2023

