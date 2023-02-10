The Khelo India Youth Games 2023 cruises into its 12th day with some breathtaking and action-packed events in store for fans on Friday, February 10. The day will witness several events like hockey, wrestling, judo, swimming, weightlifting, fencing, Kalaripayattu, football, tennis, Thang Ta and Mallakhamb. The day starts with the wrestling and the hockey events on 8:00 AM. Maharashtra still leading the medal tally with 133 medals.

Check KIYG 2023 Day 12 Full Schedule and Timings Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)