The Indian para chess team of Kishan Gangolli, Aryan Joshi and Somendra have secured the bronze medal in the Men's Team Rapid VI-B2/B3 event at Asian Para Games 2023. A well deserved bronze for their remarkable efforts, strategic thinking, and tactical precision. Kishan Gangolli Wins Bronze Medal in Men's Individual Rapid Chess VI-B2/B3 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

It's one after another🏅in chess for Team India! 🥉🇮🇳 The Indian team, consisting of Kishan Gangolli, Aryan Joshi & Somendra, grabs a #Bronze in Para Chess Men's B2 category. Congratulations to these champs for the🥉medal and making India proud! 🌟#AsianParaGames2022… pic.twitter.com/VQRKfGrDDr — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 28, 2023

