Indian star Lakshya Chahar will battle against Jordan's Hussein Iashaish in the men's 80 kg round of 32 in the ongoing World Boxing Championships 2025 event on Sunday, September 7. The Lakshya Chahar vs Hussein Iashaish men's boxing match will be held at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England. The Lakshya Chahar vs Hussein Iashaish round of 32 bout is expected to start at 6:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). No, there will be no official live telecast available for the World Boxing Championships 2025 event in India due to the absence of the official broadcasting partner. Hence, the Indian audience will not be able to watch the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches live on television in India. Yes, Eurovision Sport is the official live streaming partner of the World Boxing Championships 2025 in India. Hence, the Indian audience will be able to see the live streaming of the World Boxing Championships 2025 matches on Eurovision Sport. World Boxing Championships 2025: Nikhat Zareen Begins Campaign With Dominant Win Over Jennifer Lozano.

World Boxing Championships 2025 Day 4 Schedule for India

🔥 Day 4, Liverpool – World Boxing Championships 2025 It’s another big day for 🇮🇳 as our boxers step into the ring 🥊 Pawan Bartwal (55kg) - 4.30 PM B 🥊 Lakshya Chahar (80kg) - 6.45 PM B 🥊 Jaismine (57kg) -11.15 PM - B 🥊 Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) - 12.15 AM - A 🥊 Abhinash… pic.twitter.com/wtIIfkqHKM — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 7, 2025

