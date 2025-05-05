Currently unstoppable in the F1 2025 season, Oscar Piastri notched up his third successive win in a row, winning the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Piastri started fourth on the grid; however, he showcased control and precision on the track to finish number 1 ahead of teammate Lando Norris and George Russell. Max Verstappen, who started from the pole position in the Miami GP 2025, ended in fourth spot, just missing a podium finish. Piastri has extended his lead at the top of the driver standings to 131, with Norris on 115 in second place. F1 2025: Lando Norris Beats Teammate Oscar Piastri in Eventful Sprint Race at Rainy Miami Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri Wins Third F1 2025 GP in a Row

OSCAR PIASTRI WINS THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX!! 👏🏆 It's a McLaren 1-2 and Piastri's third consecutive win!#F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/99NFPco8VM — Formula 1 (@F1) May 4, 2025

