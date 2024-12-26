WWE RAW on Netflix is around the corner. Liv Morgan was present during the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens NFL (National Football League) 2024 match. During the NFL 2024 Texans vs Ravens clash, Liv Morgan promoted the WWE RAW which will be coming to Netflix from January 6, 2025. While promoting the show Liv Morgan said, "We can't wait for everyone to watch us". There are going to be some exciting matches during WWE RAW on Netflix. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

Liv Morgan Promotes WWE RAW on Netflix

