During a recent Texans vs Ravens NFL (National Football League) match, the latest commercial for WWE RAW on Netflix was unveiled. WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes opens up the promo with other WWE superstars like Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, "Main Event" Jey Uso and others in action. WWE RAW on Netflix latest commercial also featured Becky Lynch who has been out of action for quite a while. This indicates she might be returning to the action soon. There are a set of matches which will feature these top WWE stars going against one another. WWE Live Streaming Now on Netflix From January 2025, India Broadcast on OTT to be Available Later.

WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial

New commercial for #WWERaw on Netflix that aired during the NFL on Netflix broadcast. pic.twitter.com/3e5jSsSbVW— PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) December 25, 2024

