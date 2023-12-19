Los Angeles Lakers remained undefeated in the inaugural NBA in-season Tournament and their finals win over the Indian Pacers handed them new bragging right. A distinctive banner was raised to honor the win for the storied franchise in the league. A video tribute featured highlights from L.A.'s 7-0 run through the tournament. LeBron James was crowned Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the first NBA In-season Tournament. NBA and NEWJ Announce Multi-Year Collaboration to Create Localized Digital Content for Fans Across India

Los Angeles Lakers Unveil NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Banner (Watch Video)

The Lakers unveil their In-Season Tournament Championship banner! 🏆 Knicks-Lakers | Live on the NBA App 📲 https://t.co/vtlQiUFW7q pic.twitter.com/nPXwYKi2zN — NBA (@NBA) December 19, 2023

