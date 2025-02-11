Its finally happening. Luka Doncic – future ‘face of the NBA’ will be sharing floor with LeBron James as a teammate in a NBA regular season game. After the mega trade with Luka Doncic moving to the Lakers and Anthony Davis moving to the Mavs, The Slovenian basketball star will play his first official game with the LA team. While he was seen greeting his new teammates, franchise is giving away Luka’s number 77 jersey to all attendees. Interestingly, Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki is also in the arena to show support to Luka. Check out the vides and pics below. AD had already made his debut for the Mavs. LeBron James Opens Up on Partnering With Luka Doncic at Los Angeles Lakers, Says ‘It’s Going To Be Special’.

Luka Doncic Greeting Los Angeles Lakers' Teammates

Luka getting welcomed by his new teammates in the tunnel 🤝 Dončić debuts for the Lakers against the Jazz at 10:30pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/DZqOC19PFX — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

Arena with Luka Doncic's Jerseys on Seats

77 for everyone at tonight’s game 😎 pic.twitter.com/tEGUKXHhPq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2025

