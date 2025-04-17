The Melbourne Invitational T10 hosted by Cricket Victoria will end with Adelaide Strikers Academy taking on Melbourne Stars Academy in the final of the tournament. The Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Melbourne Invitational T10 Final match will be hosted at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, and will start at 07:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Although the live telecast viewing option of the Melbourne Invitational T10 2025 is not available in India, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of the Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy match on FanCode mobile app and website in exchange for a subscription pass. Georgia Voll Wins ICC Women's Player of the Month Award For March 2025 For Special Performance in Three-Match T20I Series Against New Zealand.

Adelaide Strikers Academy vs Melbourne Stars Academy Live

The @StarsBBL Academy have won the semi final by 6 wickets against @SixersBBL Academy. They will face @StrikersBBL Academy tomorrow at 11:30am AEST for the Final. Who will be the inaugural champion of the Melbourne T10 Invitational?@FanCode pic.twitter.com/LAuDwf4ILn — Cricket Victoria (@cricketvictoria) April 16, 2025

