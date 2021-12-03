Ahead of Saudi Arabia GP 2021, the members of team Haas including Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher took a walk alongside the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The official account of team Haas shared a video of the same. Saudi Arabia GP 2021 Preview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haas F1 Team (@haasf1team)

Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haas F1 Team (@haasf1team)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)