Mike Tyson made his intentions clear during his pre-match weigh-in event when he slapped Jake Paul. Mike Tyson’s slap shook 27-year-old Jake Paul and it was just a preview of what Tyson is capable of. On the fight night, Mike Tyson arrived at the venue in Arlington Texas, fully prepared for the match. Upon asking about his prediction for the match, former champion Tyson had just two words answer – ‘Vicious win’. Watch the video below. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Preview: 58-Year-Old Former Champion Nears Fight With 31 Years Younger YouTuber Turned Boxer.

Mike Tyson Predicts ‘Vicious win’

