Mohammed Shami upon his one-day return, claimed the wicket of Bryon Carse, who got his stumps uprooted during IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 at Nagpur. Having last played an ODI in ICC Cricket World Cup 2-23, Shami did show some rustiness in his initial overs, but came back in the final spell, and dismissed Carse. Carse went for the big slog hit over the cover region, however ended up missing the ball completely, to his bails being knocked over. Harshit Rana Creates History To Become First Indian Bowler To Claim Three Plus Wickets on Debut Innings Across Formats, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025.

Mohammed Shami Picks Brydon Carse's Wicket

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)