Shaquille O'Neal was the first pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and spent four seasons with the franchise. He was one of the league's most dominant forces early in his career and was crucial to helping the Magic find their footing after the team was founded in 1989. Four-time NBA champion Sahq made a statement early by winning Rookie of the Year after averaging 23.4 points and 13.9 rebounds in his first pro campaign. He also led the Magic to the NBA Finals in 1995. With the honour, Big Shaq becomes the first player in franchise history to have his number retired. O'Neal entered the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015 and has already had his No. 34 and No. 32 uniform numbers retired by the Lakers and Miami Heat respectively. NBA 2023-24: LeBron James Allegedly Ignores Reporters After Abysmal Performance in Los Angeles Lakers Blowout Loss vs Miami Heat

Shaquille O’Neal Jersey to be retired by Orlando Magic

In celebration of our 35th anniversary this season, we will officially retire jersey #32 in honor of Shaquille O’Neal during a postgame ceremony on Tuesday, February 13. O’Neal becomes the first player in franchise history to have his number retired 🪄 pic.twitter.com/i5zk1b6IR9 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 5, 2024

