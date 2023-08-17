Neeraj Chopra on Thursday, sought the intervention of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after his compatriot Kishore Jena's Visa was cancelled by the Hungarian embassy, which has put his chances of competing at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, doubtful. The Olympic gold medallist took to social media to flag the issue and called for help from the authorities in this matter. "...this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can," he wrote. Indian Javelin Thrower Kishore Kumar Jena Doubtful for World Championships 2023 After Hungarian Embassy Cancels His Visa.

Neeraj Chopra Calls for Authorities to Help Kishore Jena Get His Visa

Just heard that there are issues with Kishore Jena’s VISA, preventing him from entering Hungary for the World C’ships. I hope the authorities are able to find a solution, as this is one of the biggest moments of his career. Let’s do everything we can. 🙏@MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 17, 2023

