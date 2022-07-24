Neeraj Chopra once again had a brilliant outing as this time the Tokyo 2022 gold medallist won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022. The 24-year-old, with a throw of 88.13m secured a second place on the podium for himself and India's maiden medal at the event in the Championships.

This is the under-pressure 88.13m throw that took @Neeraj_chopra1 to podium at World Championship. The Olympic champion takes silver behind Anderson Peters (90.54).#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/HrXF6hav4n — Amanpreet Singh (@amanthejourno) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)