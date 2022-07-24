Tokyo Olympics Champion Neeraj Chopra won Silver Medal at World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw Finals with a throw ranging 88.13 metres. Soon after the historic win, wishes and congratulation greetings poured in from Indians on social media. From politicians to commoners, people felt proud of India's win at the World games. To the unversed, Neeraj became the first Indian man and the 2nd national to win a medal at the World Championships after the 2003 record by long-jumper Anju Bobby George.

PM Modi Congratulates The Great Accomplishment

A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates, Acknowledges Hard Work

India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022

BJP Leader JP Nadda Calls it a Historic Win

Historic Silver Medal for #India 🇮🇳 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins historic Silver Medal at World Athletics Championship after Olympics. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 Your hard work has paid off & you’ve given India yet another reason to celebrate after Tokyo Olympics pic.twitter.com/NCWzbSNWI4 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 24, 2022

Arunachal Pradesh MP Remembers Female Indian athlete Who Set Record at WAC Before Neeraj

Neeraj Chopra has created history again by winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. He becomes the 1st man and the 2nd Indian to win medal at the World Championships after long-jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003. Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/H6epZwCMPu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2022

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Terms Neeraj Unstoppable

Historic & unstoppable! Congratulations, @Neeraj_chopra1 on clinching 🥈 at the #WorldAthleticsChamps! May you continue to break your own records & reach uncharted heights! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZBfsz0ThNP — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 24, 2022

Twitterati also took to congratulate the win and wish the athlete over future endeavours. Taking to the micro-blogging platform, netizens shared several images and messages to his glory. Twitter no sooner went trending #NeerajChopra.

Congratulations India

Congratulations India 🇮🇳 It's a historic World Championship Medal 👏🏻 Olympics Golden Champ #NeerajChopra wins #Silver Medal in men's Javelin at #WorldAthleticsChampionship with a throw of 88.13m🏅 He is the Only Second Indian after Anju Bobby George to win #WorldChampionship 🌟 pic.twitter.com/s77hVe5Y8y — Sonal Goel IAS (@sonalgoelias) July 24, 2022

Best Throw

With his best throw of 88.13 in the finals, Olympic champion #NeerajChopra secures historic Javelin silver, becomes only the 2nd Indian after Anju Bobby George to win #WorldAthleticsChampionships medal. Here’s the 88.13m Throw for #NeerajChopra. pic.twitter.com/mMEU5rF3up — Aditya Kumar (@adityavaisya) July 24, 2022

Proud Moment for India

Heartiest Congratulations to नीरज चोपडा for winning silver🥈 medal in #WorldAthleticsChampionship India is proud to have a champion player like you 🇮🇳❤️#NeerajChopra — Sandeep Bhardwaj (@srajb) July 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)