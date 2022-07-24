Tokyo Olympics Champion Neeraj Chopra won Silver Medal at World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Throw Finals with a throw ranging 88.13 metres. Soon after the historic win, wishes and congratulation greetings poured in from Indians on social media. From politicians to commoners, people felt proud of India's win at the World games. To the unversed, Neeraj became the first Indian man and the 2nd national to win a medal at the World Championships after the 2003 record by long-jumper Anju Bobby George.

PM Modi Congratulates The Great Accomplishment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congratulates, Acknowledges Hard Work

BJP Leader JP Nadda Calls it a Historic Win

Arunachal Pradesh MP Remembers Female Indian athlete Who Set Record at WAC Before Neeraj 

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia Terms Neeraj Unstoppable

Twitterati also took to congratulate the win and wish the athlete over future endeavours. Taking to the micro-blogging platform, netizens shared several images and messages to his glory. Twitter no sooner went trending #NeerajChopra.

Congratulations India

Best Throw

Proud Moment for India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)