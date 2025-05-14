With the series level at 2-2, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets clash in the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs Western Conference semifinals in Game 5, wherein a thrilling encounter saw the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander side win 112-105 and take a 3-2 lead. Gilgeous-Alexander starred for the Thunder, scoring 31 points that overshadowed Nuggets' star Nikola Jokic, who managed 44 points for the Nuggets in a losing cause. Indiana Pacers Advance To NBA Playoffs 2024-25 Eastern Conference Final; Thump Top-Seed Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in Semifinals.

Oklahoma City Thunder Win Game 5 (112-105)

WHAT A GAME ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KRpqzuCFBF — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) May 14, 2025

