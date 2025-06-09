Oklahoma City Thunder made a rousing comeback in the NBA 2024-25 Finals, to take Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers and tie the series 1-1. OKC took the lead from quarter 1 itself but boosted their margin over the Pacers in the second quarter, which ensured the side ended up clinching Game 2 123-107 with relative ease. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led from the front, scoring a maximum, 34 points for OKC, with contributions from Alex Caruso (20) and Jalen Williams (19). For Pacers, no player could manage to hit the 20-point mark, with Tyrese Haliburton topping with 17. Indiana Pacers Take 1-0 Lead in NBA 2024-25 Finals, Team Effort Helps Away Side Beat Oklahoma City Thunder 110-111 in Game 1

Oklahoma City Thunder Win Game 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)