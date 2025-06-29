Known for his destructive force, West Indies Andre Russell is setting the Major League Cricket 2025 stage on fire with his power-hitting for the Los Angeles Knight Riders. During the LA Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas MLC 2025 match, Russell produced an explosive innings, where the all-rounder slammed a 97-metre six off Jasdeep Singh, which witnessed the ball go out of the park at Dallas. Russell, batting on 15 off 14, managed to pull Singh for a massive over deep mid-wicket, as the ball landed out of the park and into the parking lot at Grand Prairie Stadium. Russell scored an unbeaten 65 off 39, which ensured the LA Knight Riders reached 202/4 in their innings. Fan Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch in Stands As Glenn Maxwell Opens Account With Six During MI New York vs Washington Freedom MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Andre Russell's Monstrous 97 Metre Six

The muscle of Russell 💪 pic.twitter.com/PWFr2pw6j3 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 29, 2025

