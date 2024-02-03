Months ahead of the upcoming Paralympic games in Paris, Paralympic committee of India gets suspended by the Sports Ministry due to failing to conduct elections on time. "Whereas the elections for electing new Executive Committee should have been held before the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. However, PCI has vide notice dated 22.01.2024 announced that the elections will be held on 28.03.2024 at Bengaluru, which indicates a substantial gap of almost two months after the expiry of the term of the previous Executive Committee. This decision of the PCI is in violation of the provisions of the PCI's own constitution as well as the provisions of the Sports Code," read the statement from the Sports Ministry. Former Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Seeks Discharge in Sexual Harassment Case Citing Delay in Reporting Offences.

Paralympic Commitee Of India Suspended By Indian Sports Ministry

The Paralympic Committee of India has been suspended by the Sports Ministry. pic.twitter.com/qKnQfoSyjt — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)