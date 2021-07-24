'PM Narendra Modi congratulates Mirabai Chanu on her winning the Silver medal in weightlifting, Says Couldn't have asked for a happier start to Tokyo Olympics!

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

