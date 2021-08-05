Indian PM Narendra Modi congratulated the men's hockey team after their bronze medal triumph at Tokyo Olympics 2020 following a 5-4 win over Germany.

The Captain and Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team🏑 🇮🇳 had a surprise caller after their historic victory this morning in #Tokyo2020 Listen in and send in your wishes as the country celebrates an #Olympics medal in hockey after 41 years👏🏼🎉 And don’t forget to #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XU0VNXeSMw — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2021

