In a big blow, Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of India's ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal against Australia due to a respiratory tract infection. Sneh Rana has been named as her replacement for the clash. Reports have also stated that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's availability is also uncertain. India Women vs Australia Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Streaming Online: Get Telecast Details of IND-W vs AUS-W Cricket Match With Timing in IST.

Pooja Vastrakar Ruled Out, Sneh Rana Named Replacement

Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2023 semi-final against Australia due to an upper respiratory tract infection. The Event Technical Committee has approved Sneh Rana as a replacement. #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/YM0Jjvnl8Z — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)