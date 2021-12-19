The Kozhikode Police have registered a case against former star athlete PT Usha and six others under section IPC 420 (cheating and dishonesty) based on a complaint by another former athlete in Jemma Joseph.

See Tweet:

The Kozhikode Police in #Kerala have registered a case against India's 'golden girl' P.T. Usha and six others under Section IPC 420 (cheating and dishonesty) based on a complaint filed by a former athlete, Jemma Joseph. Photo: IANS (File) pic.twitter.com/laXXRMaU70 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 18, 2021

