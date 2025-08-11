Rahul Chaudhary scripted history as he became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 tournament. The star bowler achieved this feat during the South Delhi Superstarz vs New Delhi Tigers clash at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, August 11. New Delhi Tigers player Rahul Chaudhary took a hat-trick during the 20th over of the South Delhi Superstarz innings. He claimed the wickets of Anmol Sharma (79), Sumit Mathur (0) and Gulzar Sandhu (0) on the first three deliveries of the over to claim his hat-trick. Sadly, his heroics went in vain as South Delhi Superstarz registered a thrilling three-wicket win. South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers by Three Wickets in Delhi Premier League 2025; Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya Shine As SDS Register First Victory in DPL Second Season.

Rahul Chaudhary Takes Hat-Trick in Delhi Premier League 2025

Rahul Chaudhary took a hat-trick! 🔥 Rahul Chaudhary | South Delhi Superstarz | New Delhi Tigers | Ayush Badoni | Himmat Singh #DPL2025 #AdaniDPL2025 #Delhi #Cricket pic.twitter.com/AqmDoBy1gD — Delhi Premier League T20 (@DelhiPLT20) August 11, 2025

