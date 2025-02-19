Seventh-place Rajasthan FC will take on ninth-positioned Sreenidi Deccan in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on February 19. The Rajasthan FC vs Sreenidi Deccan I-League football match will be played at Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium Jaipur and start at 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will have live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Rajasthan FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Rajasthan FC vs Sreenidi Deccan live streaming viewing options will be available on the SSEN app. Adam Niane Scores Brace As Gokulam Kerala FC Defeat Delhi FC 6–3 in I-League 2024–25.

Rajasthan FC vs Sreenidi Deccan Live

