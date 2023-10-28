The 10m Air Rifle mixed team of Ramita Jindal and Divyansh Singh Panwar settled for the silver medal after losing a high scoring Final 12-16 to the Chinese pair Jiayu/Haonan. Earlier, the Indian duo topped the qualification with a score of 631.1. Neeraj Yadav Wins Gold Medal, Tek Chand Secures Bronze Medal in Men's Javelin Throw F55 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Ramita Jindal, Divyansh Singh Panwar Secures Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Event

