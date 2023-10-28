Neeraj Yadav secured the gold medal in men's F-55 Javelin Throw by creating a new Games Record mark of 33.69m at Asian Para Games 2023, while Tek Chand settled for the bronze medal with a throw of 30.36m. Narayana Konganapalle, Anita Secures Silver Medal in Mixed Doubles Sculls PR3 Event at Asian Para Games 2023

Neeraj Yadav Bags Gold Medal, Tek Chand Secures Bronze Medal in Men's Javelin Throw F55 Event

