In a rather unfortunate news coming in from the world of wrestling, is that legendary Rey Mysterio Sr has passed away aged 66. Mysterio Sr was the uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and a relative of 'Dirty' Dominik Mysterio left for his heavenly abode on December 20, which was confirmed by Lucha Libre AAA. Miguel Angel Lopez Dias also known as Rey Mysterio Sr. became a big name in Mexico's Lucha Libra community having wrestled between 1976 and 2023. WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr, Says 'You Did More Than Set the Example of...' (See Post)

Rey Mysterio Sr Passes Away

Lamentamos el sensible fallecimiento de Miguel Ángel López Días, conocido como Rey Mysterio Sr. Enviamos nuestro más sincero pésame a sus seres queridos y elevamos nuestras oraciones al cielo por su eterno descanso. pic.twitter.com/xnvqSndotS — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 20, 2024

