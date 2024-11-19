WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio took to his official Instagram handle and announced the demise of his father Roberto Gutierrez Sr. Rey Mysterio posted multiple photos of his late father Roberto Gutierrez Sr. alongside his other family members. Rey Mysterio penned a heartfelt note in which he wrote, "Father: thank you for giving me the life I have. You did more than set the example of how to love & maintain a strong marriage and father of 4 boys, you were the example and passed every single time until your death with flying colours." Rey Mysterio also expressed his love. Scroll down to have a look at the full note posted by WWE icon Rey Mysterio. John Cena to Compete in WWE Royal Rumble 2025, Confirms His Last Appearance in the Event (See Video).

Rey Mysterio Announces Death of His Father Roberto Gutierrez Sr.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rey Mysterio (@619iamlucha)

