World Wrestling entertainment (WWE) is stepping into a new era partnering with Netflix for its streaming. The first PLE of this partnership was - WWE Royal Rumble 2025 held in Indiana on February 2, 2025. Main event of the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 was Men’s Rumble match with 30 wrestlers entering the ring and trying to outperform each other for a place in the WrestleMania 41. Rey Mysterio entered the ring first with Penta being his first opponent on the night. Logan Paul entered at the 30th position. Jey Uso was winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble 2025. Relive the electrifying entries of the 30 superstar Wrestlers. Triple H Inducted in WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, Undertaker and Shawn Michaels Reveal News to ‘The Game’.

WWE Men’s Royal Rumble 2025 Entrants

