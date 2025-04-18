Match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Punjab Kings on April 18, in a crucial clash. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams heading into the contest are coming off respective wins, however, RCB will be under pressure, as the franchise is yet to win a home encounter this season, while PBKS have managed to claim victories in two out of their three away matches. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the live scorecard of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match can scroll down below for all the information here. What Happens If RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru?.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Match Scorecard

