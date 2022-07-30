Sanket Sargar dedicated his silver medal to India's freedom fighters after his heroic performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, July 30. The weightlifter bagged silver despite being in pain due to an injury in his third attempt. After becoming India's first medallist at the Commonwealth Games this year, Sargar remembered the freedom fighters who fought for India to attain independence.

Here's What He Said:

“I’d like to dedicate this award to India’s freedom fighters.” Weightlifter Sanket Sargar, India’s first medallist at #CWG2022 🥈 — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 30, 2022

