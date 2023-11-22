Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar took it to social media and shared how she feels regarding someone impersonating her on social media. Sara mentioned social media as a wonderful space where people share their joys, sorrows, and daily activities. Sara also mentioned the username tag of that account which is presently impersonating her on X (formerly Twitter) and uploading deepfake photos of Sara Tendulkar. Football Legend David Beckham Shares Frame With Sara Tendulkar At Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai During IND vs NZ ICC CWC 2023 Semifinal, Picture Goes Viral!

Sara Tendulkar on Social Media

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara has been forced to put out a statement on social media and bring to light how a parody account has been misusing her name and people are genuinely believing it's her. There are deepfake photographs doing the rounds, which are extremely harmful… pic.twitter.com/pK66GKrssH — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 22, 2023

