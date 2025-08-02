John Cena teased, or seemingly behaved as a babyface once again, during his face-off against Cody Rhodes on WWE Friday Night SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025. It was the last episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown before the historic two-night WWE PLE (Premium Live Event) and the show kicked off with this explosive segment where John Cena thanked Cody Rhodes for giving him a wake-up call. The Undisputed WWE Champion drew a massive pop from the crowd when he cut his promo on Cody Rhodes and hinted at regretting his heel turn earlier this year while taking a dig at The Rock. "They left me alone to try to pretend to be somebody I'm not," he said. John Cena lauded the fans and once again shouted 'The Champ is Here' much to the joy of the crowd, before sharing a beer with Cody Rhodes to cut the segment. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, August 1: John Cena Seemingly Turns Face During Segment With Cody Rhodes, Giulia Retains Women's US Title and Other Exciting Highlights.

John Cena Seemingly Returns to His Babyface Persona

