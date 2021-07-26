Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan has pledged to support country's athletes for next Olympics which will be held in Paris France. The cricketer's pledge comes after weightlifter Talha Talib’s impressive show at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Within the next year, I pledge to set up a fund for Pakistan’s Olympic’s athletes in preparation for the next Olympics. Looking at people like Talha Talib, we all should play our part in supporting Pakistan’s heroes. Please join me for Pakistan. #SKOlympicsFund #PakistanZindabad — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 25, 2021

