Shiva Thapa is set to hit the ring to take on Pakistan's B. Suleman in a round one clash in the Men's Boxing 63.5 category at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday, July 29. The clash has a start time of 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Ten 2, 3 and 4 would provide live telecast of the game. Fans can watch live streaming of this match on the Sony Liv app and website.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN! 🥊🔥 In action today will be our very own @shivathapa as he takes on 🇵🇰 boxer B.Suleman in R1 clash of the 63.5kg category. Good luck Shiva! 💪@AjaySingh_SG | @debojo_m #Commonwealthgames #B2022 #PunchMeinHainDum 2.0 pic.twitter.com/0v5EbvnWR3 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 29, 2022

