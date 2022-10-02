The men's air rifle positions 3 final would be held in National Games 2022 on Sunday, October 2. The event is scheduled to start at 11:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). DD Sports would be providing live telecast of the same while fans can also watch live streaming of this event on the Prasar Bharti Sports Youtube channel.

National Games 2022 October 2 Schedule and Live Telecast Details:

Have a look at the #NationalGames2022 schedule for today, 2nd October 🤩 All the best to everyone who will be in action today at the #36thNationalGames 👍 2/4 pic.twitter.com/VjCwKcXPPA — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)