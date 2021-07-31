Simone Biles has pulled out from two more events at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. She won't take part in the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. Meanwhile, MyKayla Skinner has been named as her replacement.

After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam. pic.twitter.com/kWqgZJK4LJ — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 31, 2021

